Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.75. The stock had a trading volume of 546,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,434. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 237.39%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.