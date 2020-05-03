Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 77,332 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,332 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 5.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $8.19 on Friday, hitting $194.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $515.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

