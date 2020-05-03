Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $279.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $199.00 and a 1 year high of $500.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total value of $86,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $395.50 per share, for a total transaction of $197,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and have sold 127,656 shares valued at $41,837,887. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

