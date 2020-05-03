Credit Suisse Group Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

WERN stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

