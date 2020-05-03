Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Crossamerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Crossamerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 280.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 512.2%.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.75 million, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $512.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.14 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mickey Kim purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,352.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Topper purchased 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,945.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,932.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $197,121.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.