Daimler’s (DDAIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
See Also: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.