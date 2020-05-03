Daimler’s (DDAIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Daimler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.46). Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

