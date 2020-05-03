Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 3.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

DHR stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $170.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

