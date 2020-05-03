Davis Rea LTD. Buys Shares of 10,880 Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,123,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 159,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 206,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 2,061,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vermilion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 312.12%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

