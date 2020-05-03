Davis Rea LTD. Cuts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 922,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,301. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.