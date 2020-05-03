Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $7.96 on Friday, reaching $284.51. 3,526,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

