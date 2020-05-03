Davis Rea LTD. Has $5 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Davis Rea LTD. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 4.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $160.77. 2,124,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.