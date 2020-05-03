Davis Rea LTD. Sells 2,641 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Davis Rea LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 7.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $59,945,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,284. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

TD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

