Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Delek Logistics Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Delek Logistics Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 132.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Shares of DKL opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.84. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $33.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 15.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

