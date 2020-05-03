Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $312.48 million and $211.82 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00538327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 168.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005472 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,412,761,703 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Tidex, Cryptomate, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Bits Blockchain, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Graviex, Exmo, BiteBTC, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, CoinEx, Ovis, Livecoin, QBTC, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Instant Bitex, cfinex, BTC Trade UA, Kraken, CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Bitsane, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Bleutrade, C-Patex, Poloniex, Mercatox, BCEX, Koineks, Fatbtc, C-CEX, Coinbe, Upbit, Tripe Dice Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Robinhood, HitBTC, Coindeal, Bittylicious, FreiExchange, Exrates and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

