Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,135. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

