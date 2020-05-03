Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of EME stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.63. 657,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,610. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.74. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

