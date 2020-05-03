Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Employers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Employers to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $29.55 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). Employers had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $188.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Employers will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Paquette bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,409.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

