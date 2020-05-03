Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Encore Wire stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $302.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 5.01%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

