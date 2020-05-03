Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equitable from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. 3,069,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,891. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CFO Anders Malmstrom acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $92,280.00. Also, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after buying an additional 354,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equitable by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,753,000 after buying an additional 546,887 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Equitable by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 63,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Equitable by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

