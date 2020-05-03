EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,114.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,312 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 402,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,402. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.