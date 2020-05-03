Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exterran to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Exterran stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 318,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Exterran has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Exterran by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exterran by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Exterran by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

