Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $8.55. 274,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,384. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thomas Charles Lauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $60,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDUS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.