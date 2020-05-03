First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Shares of FMBI stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 787,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.