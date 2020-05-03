Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 5,329,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

