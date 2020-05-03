Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 5,329,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Earnings History for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit