G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.91.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,643. The stock has a market cap of $543.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.55. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after buying an additional 165,425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after buying an additional 227,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after buying an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after buying an additional 55,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.