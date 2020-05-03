General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $11,287,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,880,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,554. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

