Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 105,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,692. Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

