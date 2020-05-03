GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Earnings Results

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 345,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,168. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.84 and a current ratio of 14.84. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

