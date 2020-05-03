Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of GSBC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. 38,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,865. The company has a market cap of $605.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.35. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

