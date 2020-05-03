Guinness Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $227.05. 2,292,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,072. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

