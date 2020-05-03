Guinness Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,118,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 5,329,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,592. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

