Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $515.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

