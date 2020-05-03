Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $175,000 Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after buying an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 327,762 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

