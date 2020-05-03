Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,917,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. 4,087,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,455. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.74. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

