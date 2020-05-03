Guinness Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 58,877.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.78. The company has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

