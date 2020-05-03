Guinness Asset Management Ltd Invests $236,000 in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after buying an additional 1,442,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,976,000. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 6,127,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,497,691. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

