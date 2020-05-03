Guinness Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 4.7% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $32,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.27.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

