Guinness Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,859,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.78 and its 200-day moving average is $240.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.