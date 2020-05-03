Guinness Asset Management Ltd Sells 35,700 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.86. 3,357,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,046. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

