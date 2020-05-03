Guinness Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.74. 5,066,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.82% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock worth $27,882,820. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

