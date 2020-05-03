Guinness Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,742,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.