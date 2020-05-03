Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 14,540 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

