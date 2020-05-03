Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 149 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after buying an additional 94,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after buying an additional 124,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,506,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

ITW traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.