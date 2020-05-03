Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 1,551 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in VF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in VF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 2,242,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,413. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

