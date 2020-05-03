Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 63 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,625 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.16, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,884 shares of company stock valued at $79,075,156. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.88 on Friday, reaching $484.16. The company had a trading volume of 526,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,396. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.