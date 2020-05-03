Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys New Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,127,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,691. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

