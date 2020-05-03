Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 9,742,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

