Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $216,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 18,742,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,039,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.