Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 3.5% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. 5,613,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The stock has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

