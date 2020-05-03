Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $50,000 Stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $426,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total transaction of $2,132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,131 shares of company stock worth $11,577,126. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on POWI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of POWI traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 242,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

